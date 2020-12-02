menu

[LIVE] Yorgen Fenech compilation of evidence: Europol experts under cross-examination

Follow us live as the compilation of evidence against the man alleged to have masterminded the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder, Yorgen Fenech continues on Wednesday

matthew_agius
2 December 2020, 10:07am
by Matthew Agius
Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech
13:01 Mercieca asks for a copy of a set of data relating to a table in the report. The witness says he had submitted it in his report two days ago. Kurt Sansone
12:58 Mercieca asks who could give a list of people who accessed the device. The witness says according to the delivery paper, his team leader Sami and the other analyst. “It was kept in the safe, which is accessible to the digital forensic unit team,” he says, answering a question by Merciceca. Kurt Sansone
12:54 The bags are handed to the court registrar, who hands them to the expert witness. He confirms that the number of the evidence bag is correct. Kurt Sansone
12:53 Mercieca asks if he can open an evidence bag, making as if to open it. “Wait (stenna),” says Yorgen Fenech. Kurt Sansone
12:52 Totaro: “The exhibits are always at the Europol HQ. They cannot leave the HQ.” Kurt Sansone
12:52 Mercieca: “So you don't know what your colleague did with the phone.” Kurt Sansone
12:52 He says that for specific details his colleague would be able to answer better. Kurt Sansone
12:51 Totaro: “I can say that nobody accessed the phone after the 26 October.” Kurt Sansone
12:51 Mercieca suggests that he could not tell the court how many people had accessed the phone. Kurt Sansone
12:47 Totaro says he had but the phone was worked on at the Europol HQ over the span of two or three days. Kurt Sansone
12:44 Mercieca: “Did you work from home during the pandemic?” Kurt Sansone
12:44 The witness says he hadn't spoken about the phone or the case directly. Kurt Sansone
12:43 Mercieca: “Did you exchange words with your colleague when she handed you the phone in the open evidence bag?” Kurt Sansone
12:42 The Europol expert says the phone was kept isolated in flight mode. Kurt Sansone
12:40 The phone was not allowed to be turned off after that and would be continuously charged, Totaro explains. Kurt Sansone
12:39 Mercieca asks if the expert could determine whether it was the first time the phone was worked on when he saw it the first time. Totaro says he was told that the expert he got it from was going to work on it. He was not aware of any previous operation on it. “My colleague can report on her activities on it… Best practises dictated that once a phone is copied, it must be kept on and charged after isolation,” he says. Kurt Sansone
12:29 The defence continues to chip away, asking about the equipment and software. Superintendent Keith Arnaud objects, saying that these proceedings are not meant to be revealing Europol's operational capabilities. Meanwhile, the deputy registrar returns with the exhibited phones and hands them over to the defence. Kurt Sansone
12:24 Mercieca asks who else had worked on the phones besides him. Totaro names a colleague who handed them to him on 26 October. “These are two iPhones with the SIM detached, according to best practises in digital forensics,” he says. Kurt Sansone
12:22 Mercieca is essentially challenging the chain of custody of the exhibits. He asks the court for the mobile phones and SIM cards exhibited by the witness last Monday. He continues his cross-examination on other topics while the court messenger brings the items to the courtroom. Kurt Sansone
12:13 Totaro says it was not possible to unlock some of the exhibits so he took the decision to bring the devices back to Europol where larger computers would be used to crack the device security. Kurt Sansone
12:03 The defence is asking about everything linked to the report, from evidence bag numbers to data acquisition to data hash values. It makes for dreary following. Kurt Sansone
12:02 The witness asks to be allowed to sit down because of pain. This is granted. Kurt Sansone
12:02 A hash value is a unique number used as an identifier for data. Kurt Sansone
12:01 He is being asked about data hash values. Kurt Sansone
12:00 The witness confirms that the procedure was not filmed. Kurt Sansone
12:00 Totaro: “In the room provided by the Maltese authorities.” Kurt Sansone
11:59 Mercieca: “Where did you carry this out?” Kurt Sansone
11:59 Totaro: “Me.” Kurt Sansone
11:59 Mercieca: “Who physically analysed them?” Kurt Sansone
11:58 Totaro: “I photographed them. Fenech was not present.” Kurt Sansone
11:58 Mercieca: “Who photographed the exhibits? Was Fenech present?” Kurt Sansone
11:58 Totaro: “I can't say who sees then because I received it from my colleague Sam.” Kurt Sansone
11:57 Mercieca: “Your report refers to exhibits seized in 2019. Who sees the exhibits?” Kurt Sansone
11:57 Mercieca is chided by the court for not wearing his mask. Kurt Sansone
11:56 The reply is incomprehensible without having the report in front of you. Kurt Sansone
11:56 A second and third request are also mentioned in the report. Mercieca asks from whom did these requests come. He refers to the message in the requests. Kurt Sansone
11:55 Totaro: “It came from the Maltese police Europol Unit.” Kurt Sansone
11:54 The report mentions a request. “Who did it come from?” Mercieca asks. Kurt Sansone
11:54 Mercieca asks about the second SIENA message but the witness doesn't recall when it was received. It had information and referred to the first message, Totaro says. “It basically said what was reported in the report,” he adds. Kurt Sansone
11:53 Totaro: “I have access. I don't know who else has access to this message.” Kurt Sansone
11:53 The message was referring to SIENA messages on the background section of his report. It was sent on 21 November 2019. Mercieca asks who had access to it.  Kurt Sansone
11:52 Totaro: “I saw this message.” Kurt Sansone
11:52 Mercieca: “Did you see it?” Kurt Sansone
11:52 Weapons and explosives and digital forensics received the message in question, the witness continues. Kurt Sansone
11:50 Mercieca asks if law enforcement has access. The witness explains that not all law enforcement because access is based on the role. Kurt Sansone
11:50 Mercieca asks who has access to the system. “Do I have access? No,” Totaro says, adding that his access is through his role at Europol. Kurt Sansone
11:48 Mercieca asks where the data was held. “The extraction of the data was done on hard drives I had with me,” the witness replies. He explains that a SIENA message is a secure information exchange between Europol and member states. Kurt Sansone
11:48 Totaro: “I remember that Konstantinos Petrou told us to go to the court… I only met the magistrate once, when I delivered the exhibits not the report.” Kurt Sansone
11:47 Mercieca: “Who told you to report to this magistrate?” Kurt Sansone
11:47 Totaro: “The only contact was when we delivered the exhibits, before leaving Malta in 2019. It was a male magistrate that I delivered the report to but I didn't remember his name.” Kurt Sansone
11:46 Mercieca: “When you were in Malta did you have any contact with the magistrate who nominated you?” Kurt Sansone
11:45 Totaro: “The last one was 26 November 2020, to finalise the report. So, the report was finalised on 27 November 2020.” Kurt Sansone
11:45 Mercieca: “When was the last extraction?” Kurt Sansone
11:45 Totaro: “Yes.” Kurt Sansone
11:44 “Let's talk about the extractions in your reports,” begins Mercieca. “You finalised the report after the extractions were carried out, correct?” Kurt Sansone
11:44 Torri is a former Europol employee. Totaro says he wasn't involved in the case. Kurt Sansone
11:44 Mercieca asks whether a Marco Torri was in the team. “No,” the witness replies. Kurt Sansone
11:43 Totaro says he liaised with Sammy Hermona who liaised with the Maltese police. In Malta, he worked with Petro and Torres. Kurt Sansone
11:42 “The office is in The Hague,” points out Mercieca. “Who did you liaise with in Malta?” Kurt Sansone
11:42 Totaro: “I don't recall the name. I just reported the nomination... I'm nominated to examine the exhibits that I received for this case 1292035461. It is related to the explosion mentioned in [the report]…” Kurt Sansone
11:41 The lawyer notes that on page 3 of the report it is indicated that he was nominated with the rest of the team by the inquiring magistrate. Kurt Sansone
11:40 Totaro: “It's when I finished compiling the report.” Kurt Sansone
11:39 Lawyer Charles Mercieca refers to Totaro's report, asking what the date on the cover refers to. Kurt Sansone
11:39 He is asked about his time in America. Totaro says he worked with NASA, the American space agency. He's been with Europol since 2018 and started on the Yorgen Fenech case in November 2019. Kurt Sansone
11:38 Europol expert Giuseppe Totaro is called to the stand. He is one of the Europol experts who testified in the last sitting. Totaro is asked about his background. He has a PhD in Computer Science and several masters in digital forensics plus a host of other certifications. He was a chief technology officer in the Italian police. Kurt Sansone
11:37 The court insists that the copies must be handed out in open court and not collected from the magistrate's chambers as suggested by Jason Azzopardi. The acts must be sent to the AG today, the magistrate says. “Nothing and nobody is going to change the procedure before this court. If need be we will wait till February,” she says. Kurt Sansone
11:36 There appears to have been a misunderstanding on the copies and who and when they are to be given out. Kurt Sansone
11:02 Lawyer Charles Mercieca says the defence didn't yet have the opportunity to see the content of the hard drives given to them by the experts. “We would like to have another opportunity to cross examine the experts as it is humanly impossible,” he says. Kurt Sansone
11:02 A knock on the door and the courtroom stands to attention. Magistrate Rachel Montebello emerges. Kurt Sansone
10:39 Yorgen Fenech has just entered the courtroom. He sits and converses with his lawyers as we wait for the magistrate to emerge from chambers. Kurt Sansone
10:19 In the last sitting on Monday, the court heard the testimony of three Europol experts, who also submitted hard drives with all the data extracted from Fenech's electronic devices. The acts of the case now contain 4 terabytes of data. Kurt Sansone
10:11 The lawyers and police investigators are already in Magistrate Rachel Montebello's courtroom. The court is currently tackling its scheduled cases first before the compilation of evidence begins. Kurt Sansone
10:09 Good morning. Kurt Sansone

The compilation of evidence against the man alleged to have masterminded the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder, Yorgen Fenech, continues this morning.

During the previous sitting, Europol experts said four terabytes of data were extracted from electronic devices belonging to Fenech. The data was extracted from mobile phones, laptops, SIM cards and other devices lifted from the Portomaso business tower and Fenech’s yacht, the Gio.

READ MORE: Yorgen Fenech compilation: A wifi camera disguised as an air freshener and 4 terabytes of data extracted in Operation Blue Elephan

The evidence against Fenech primarily rests on the testimony of Melvin Theuma, the middleman in the murder. Theuma, who had secretly recorded various conversations between himself, Fenech and others, was given a presidential pardon to tell all last year.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is hearing the compilation of evidence against Fenech.

The defence lawyers are Marion Camilleri, Gianluca Caruana Curran and Charles Mercieca.

The prosecution is being led by Superintendent Keith Arnaud and Inspector Kurt Zahra, assisted by the Attorney General.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are appearing parte civile for the Caruana Galizia family.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
