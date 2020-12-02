[LIVE] Yorgen Fenech compilation of evidence: Europol experts under cross-examination

The compilation of evidence against the man alleged to have masterminded the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder, Yorgen Fenech, continues this morning.

During the previous sitting, Europol experts said four terabytes of data were extracted from electronic devices belonging to Fenech. The data was extracted from mobile phones, laptops, SIM cards and other devices lifted from the Portomaso business tower and Fenech’s yacht, the Gio.

READ MORE: Yorgen Fenech compilation: A wifi camera disguised as an air freshener and 4 terabytes of data extracted in Operation Blue Elephan

The evidence against Fenech primarily rests on the testimony of Melvin Theuma, the middleman in the murder. Theuma, who had secretly recorded various conversations between himself, Fenech and others, was given a presidential pardon to tell all last year.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is hearing the compilation of evidence against Fenech.

The defence lawyers are Marion Camilleri, Gianluca Caruana Curran and Charles Mercieca.

The prosecution is being led by Superintendent Keith Arnaud and Inspector Kurt Zahra, assisted by the Attorney General.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are appearing parte civile for the Caruana Galizia family.