Motorcyclist grievously injured in Mġarr crash

A 46-year-old American motorcyclist suffered grievous injuries after being involved in a traffic accident in Mġarr, police said.

Preliminary investigations showed that the US national who lives in Mellieħa was driving his Lexmoto motorcycle in the same direction as a Smart car driven by a 56-year-old Gozitan man from Żebbuġ. The motorcyclist skidded and crashed into the car.

The accident happened on Wednesday at 6pm in Triq il-Wardija and the motorcyclist was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

More police investigations will follow.