Dumped used engine oil contaminates Msida reservoir, killing ducks

Workers have discovered used engine oil dumped into a clean reservoir overnight, leading to the death and severe illness of numerous poultry.

“We urge anyone who may have footage or information about the individuals responsible to contact us confidentially,” the Msida Local Council said in a Facebook post on Tuesday. “Your help is crucial so that the police can take the necessary legal action against those involved in this irresponsible and harmful act.”

The discovery was made early this morning by workers on site. The pollution has caused direct harm to ducks living in the area, with photographs showing dead birds after being exposed to the oil.

The council explained the dumping has not only harmed animals but also risks polluting water supplies and damaging the local environment.

“Let’s work together to protect our environment and community. Thank you for your cooperation,” the department concluded.