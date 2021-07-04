Man injured in Żejtun argument, two hurt in separate falls

A 55-year-old man was grievously injured in a Żejtun brawl on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

The accident took place in Vjal il-25 ta' Novembru. Police said that the man, from Qrendi, found himself in an argument with another man, who fled the scene on a motorcycle.

The man was given first aid assistance and taken to hospital for further treatment.

Investigations are ongoing.

Man falls two storeys, woman falls down stairs

A 61-year-old man suffered grievous injuries on Saturday after falling two storeys down a shaft, police said.

The accident took place in Sqaq Tomna at San Ġwann, with police alerted to the accident at 7:45pm.

The victim was working when the accident happened. Members of the Civil Protection Department assisted the man on site and provided first aid, while the man was eventually hospitalised with grievous injuries.

In a separate incident, a 43-year-old woman sustained serious injuries after falling down a set of stairs in Rabat on Saturday.

Police said the incident happened at 5pm at Triq il-Mitħna, Rabat. After being alerted to the situation, a medical team arrived on site to provide first assistance.

The woman was taken to hospital, and eventually certified to be suffering serious injuries.

Magistrate Nadine Lia is leading an inquiry into the incident.