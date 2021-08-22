Man riding quadbike in Gozo seriously injured
25-year-old suffering from serious injuries after losing control of a quadbike he was driving in Gozo on Saturday
A 25-year-old man from Naxxar was seriously injured in a quad biking accident on Saturday morning.
The police said the accident happened in Triq is-Sagħtrija,Żebbuġ, Gozo at around 11:00 am.
Preliminary investigations showed the 25-year-old fell from a CFMoto quadbike during the accident.
Duty magistrate Simone Grech has launched an inquiry.
Police investigations are ongoing.