MaltaPost unveils exclusive 'Diabolik' stamp miniature sheet

MaltaPost, in collaboration with Astorina srl, an Italian publishing company, and Wicked Entertainment, the organisers of the Malta Comic Con pop culture event, is issuing a special DIABOLIK miniature sheet consisting of one stamp created by Riccardo Nunziati, the renowned current artist of the legendary Diabolik comic series that relates about a cunning master thief and antihero.

The miniature sheet depicts scenes of Maltese locations and historical symbols – Fort Manoel, the tall steeple of St Paul’s Anglican Cathedral in Valletta, traditional Maltese wooden balconies and the eye symbol of “Osiris” on a dry-stone rubble wall. The image of the stamp, within the miniature sheet, shows a drawing of Diabolik and Eva Kant, his partner in crime, engaged in a passionate kiss.

MaltaPost will participate at the Malta Comic Con 25 event which will be held at the Eden Arena in St. Julian’s on the 8 and 9 November 2025. Artist Riccardo Nunziati will be present at the Company’s stand to personally sign any MaltaPost Diabolik-related philatelic products.

The new stamp within the miniature sheet measures 30.5mm x 41mm, with a comb perforation of 13.9 x 14.00 and bears the Maltese Cross watermark. The miniature sheet measures 139mm x 86mm and was produced in the offset process by Printex Ltd. The issue consists of 10,000 miniature sheets with each stamp carrying a denomination of €5.00.

The miniature sheet will be available from all Post Offices in Malta and Gozo as from Saturday 8 November 2025. Orders may be placed online at www.maltaphilately.com or by mail from the Philatelic Bureau, MaltaPost p.l.c., 305, Qormi Road, Marsa, MTP 1001; Telephone 2596 1740; e-mail: [email protected]