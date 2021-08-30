Man hospitalised after traffic accident in Marsaxlokk
A 41-year-old man was hospitalised following a traffic accident in Marsaxlokk on Sunday evening.
The accident occurred at 6:30pm in Triq tax-Xerriek.
Police said the driver, a resident of Luqa, lost control of the vehicle he was driving. The car subsequently overturned.
He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.
A police investigation is ongoing.