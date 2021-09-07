Drug haul foursome to be indicted

Four men charged last month in connection with a massive haul of drugs have been released on bail after a court declared that it had seen sufficient evidence for their indictment.



Thomas James Everett, 43, of Gzira, Wayne Attard, 26, of Pembroke, Stefan Vassallo, 30, of San Gwann and Christopher Cordina, 26, of Hamrun stand accused of conspiracy to traffic cannabis grass, aggravated possession of cannabis, possession of cocaine, ecstasy and methamphetamine.



They were also accused of keeping a firearm and ammunition without a permit. Vassallo alone was also charged with being a recidivist.



The men were arraigned on 19 August by Inspectors Marshall Mallia and Justine Grech after a raid on a Burmarrad warehouse led to the largest haul of illegal drugs this year. The street value of the cannabis was estimated at €2.5 million.



Earlier this morning, magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras granted the accused bail against a €23,000 deposit and a €27,000 personal guarantee. The men were ordered to observe a curfew and sign a bail book daily.



Lawyers Charles Mercieca and Gianluca Caruana Curran appeared for Everett, Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri for Vassallo, lawyers Francois Dalli, Matthew Xuereb and Alex Scerri Herrera for Cordina, Roberta Bonello Felice Wayne Attard. Inspectors Marshall Mallia and Justine Grech prosecuted.