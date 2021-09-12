Elderly man injured after falling down well

An elderly man is facing serious injuries after falling down a well on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the incident happened at Triq il-Beatu Bartolo Longo in Marsaxlokk. Police were informed of the situation at 3pm, having been told that the accident happened in field along the same road.

Police went on site to investigate, and found that a 70-year-old man from Żejtun fell down a well.

Members of the Civil Protection Department were on site to assist the victim and lift him out of the well. After this, he was given first aid by a medical team and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital.

He was eventually certified to be suffering serious injuries, according to the police.

Magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia was informed of the case and has appointed an inquiry into the matter. Police investigations remain ongoing.