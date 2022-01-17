Paulina Dembska murder case to begin on Friday

The compilation of evidence against the man accused of murdering Paulina Dembska will begin on Friday, this newspaper is informed.

Abner Aquilina, 20, from Żejtun was charged on Thursday evening with the rape and murder of the 29-year-old Polish student, and remains in custody.

The incident happened on 2 January. Police have described the murder as a random act of violence and not motivated by the victim’s gender, but this statement has been heavily criticised by women’s rights activists and groups, who said this was indicative of the lack of knowledge and sensitivity surrounding the issue of violence against women.

READ ALSO: Women's Lobby accuses police of closing eyes to behaviour that led to Paulina Dembska's murder

The case is due to begin on Friday before Magistrate Marseanne Farrugia.

Lawyer Mario Mifsud is Aquilina’s defence counsel.

Superintendent Keith Arnaud and Inspector Jonathan Ransley are prosecuting, assisted by lawyer Anthony Vella from the Office of the Attorney General.

During Aquilina’s arraignment, Inspector Ransley had told the court how the police had been informed of a murder in Sliema and shortly after learned that a man was being treated for scratches and minor injuries at the Floriana clinic.

When talking to the man, it became clear that he was the person who committed the murder.

Testifying in court, Ransley said Aquilina not only killed Dembska but also raped her “vaginally, anally and orally”.

Police had been forced to suspend Aquilina’s interrogation soon after his arrest, after doctors at Mater Dei Hospital referred him to Mount Carmel Hospital for treatment. He is understood to have told police that it was “the devil” who told him to do what he did.