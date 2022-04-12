Farmer seriously injured in ploughing accident

A 50-year-old man from Ħal Safi was taken to Mater Dei Hospital after injuring himself while working with a mechanised plough.

The incident took place at 5:30pm in a field on the limits of Ħal Kirkop.

The man was treated by a medical team and members of the Civil Protection Department while he was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

He was later certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations into this incident are ongoing.