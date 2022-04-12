menu

Farmer seriously injured in ploughing accident

Man hospitalised in Kirkop farming accident

seb_vassallo
12 April 2022, 11:45am
by Sebastian Vassallo
File photo
File photo

A 50-year-old man from Ħal Safi was taken to Mater Dei Hospital after injuring himself while working with a mechanised plough.

The incident took place at 5:30pm in a field on the limits of Ħal Kirkop.

The man was treated by a medical team and members of the Civil Protection Department while he was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

He was later certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations into this incident are ongoing.

Sebastian Vassallo is a European affairs reporter
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.