Englishman who lived on a yacht that got smashed in Marsaxlokk has been confirmed dead

Updated at 4:30pm with police confirming dead man's identity

A dead man discovered in the sea off Delimara on Friday morning by an Armed Forces patrol boat was a 77-year-old Englishman who lived on a yacht in Marsaxlokk Bay.

The police confirmed the identity of the man on Friday afternoon. The yacht was smashed by strong waves after it cut its moorings on Thursday afternoon.

Earlier the police said that at around 7pm on Thursday they were informed that the yacht had cut its moorings and was crashing against the shore at Marsaxlokk due to strong waves.

The police found no one inside the wreckage but suspected that the man was on the vessel at the time of the accident.

Magistrate Leonard Caruana is holding an inquiry and a police investigation is ongoing.