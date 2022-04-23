Man charged with violently resisting arrest is granted bail

A man who resisted police officers tasked to search his restaurant has been granted bail, with the magistrate questioning the methods used to subdue the accused.

Paschalino Cefai, 42, was charged on Saturday with violently resisting arrest, insulting police officers, failing to respect bail conditions and being a recidivist. He pleaded not guilty.

Cefai from Żebbuġ, Gozo, has a long criminal record that includes convictions for stabbing someone in a courtroom and for attacking a magistrate in a separate incident.

Magistrate Brigitte Sultana heard how police officers turned up at Cefai’s restaurant while he was cooking. Police informed him they had instructions to search the property.

The police told Cefai to get down on his knees since they wanted to handcuff him. But Cefai became violent and police eventually had to use a taser to subdue him.

Nothing illegal was found during the search of Cefai’s property.

Cefai’s lawyers asked for bail, insisting their client had apologised to officers for his behaviour and attributed it to the tension and surprise of seeing police on his place of work.

The prosecution objected to bail while pointing towards Cefai’s long criminal record, which also included breach of bail conditions.

But the magistrate asked the prosecution several questions about the procedure used when carrying out the search. She noted that there were five officers present and asking if it was necessary to handcuff him and place him on his knees before the search was carried out.

The court granted Cefai bail against a €4,000 deposit and €20,000 personal guarantee. Cefai must sign a bail book once a week.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb represented Cefai. The prosecution was led by Inspector Justine Grech.