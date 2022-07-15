menu

Man seriously injured in Zurrieq workplace accident

Worker hospitalised after getting caught in machinery he was working with

15 July 2022, 6:54pm
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo
A worker has been seriously injured after getting caught in machinery he was working with.

The police said the accident happened at around 4:45pm on Friday, in Triq il-Belt Valletta, Zurrieq.

The accident happened at the man’s workplace, but he is yet to be identified by the police.

Civil protection personnel and a medical team were called to the site of the accident, before the man was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit has been informed of the accident and launched an inquiry.

Police investigations are ongoing.

