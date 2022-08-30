Construction workers charged with assaulting colleague, released on bail

Three men who had been charged with assaulting a roommate earlier this month have been released on bail, after their landlords informed the court that they would be keeping them on as tenants.

The incident occurred on 13 August, when Indian nationals Ansar Kothezhath Nikarth Kunjali, 40, Sony Raphel, 43, and Sistus Puthenthara Sebastian, 44, had been drinking inside an apartment where one of them lived.

They are accused of assaulting another Indian national who resides at the same apartment, after he had complained to the men about the noise they were making.

Having been ignored by the rowdy drinkers, the victim had left the apartment, walking to a nearby public garden. The accused followed him to the public garden, where the assault is alleged to have taken place during the night between Saturday and Sunday.

The accused men’s landlords testified before Magistrate Gabriella Vella today, telling the court that they had never encountered any problems with the tenants and that they intended on honouring their lease agreements.

“He has always been a good tenant, always respected the terms of the contract and he’s never given me a reason to kick him out,” Puthenthara Sebastian’s landlord said, adding that despite living in the same building, he had “never heard a peep out of him.”

Ansar Kothezhath Nikarth Kunjali’s landlady also testified, explaining that the accused man had just entered a six-month rental contract with her.

The accused’s employer took the stand to confirm that the accused men were still employed with him. He said he would roster the accused and the victim, who also works for him, on separate shifts and different projects.

The prosecution objected to the request for bail, arguing that there was still a very real risk of the accused absconding.

Lawyer Matthew Xuereb, appearing parte civile for the alleged victim, asked the court to take into account the serious nature of the charges when considering bail. The lawyer asked the court that if bail was to be granted, a protection order would be issued in favour of his client.

Bail was granted, with the three men being released from arrest against a deposit of €100 and a €5,000 personal guarantee, each. The accused were also ordered to surrender their passports and observe a curfew.

The court also issued a protection order in favour of the alleged victim, ordering the three accused not to approach or contact the man, or speak to him if they encountered him at work.

The court also appointed a medical expert to examine the victim and document any injuries he may have suffered.