Gudja car crash leaves 90-year-old driver grievously injured

A 90-year-old man was grievously injured in a traffic accident in Gudja on Tuesday morning, the police said.

The accident occurred at 9:10am in Triq Ħal Tarxien at the intersection that branches off towards Għaxaq.

Police said that a collision had occurred between a Nissan March driven by the 90-year-old Santa Luċija resident and a Toyota Corolla driven by a 21-year-old Swieqi resident.

The elderly man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was certified he was suffering from grievous injuries.

Police are investigating the accident.