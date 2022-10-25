menu

Gudja car crash leaves 90-year-old driver grievously injured

25 October 2022, 3:10pm
by Marianna Calleja
The accident occurred at 9:10 am in Triq Ħal Tarxien (Photo: Malta Police Force)
A 90-year-old man was grievously injured in a traffic accident in Gudja on Tuesday morning, the police said.

The accident occurred at 9:10am in Triq Ħal Tarxien at the intersection that branches off towards Għaxaq.

Police said that a collision had occurred between a Nissan March driven by the 90-year-old Santa Luċija resident and a Toyota Corolla driven by a 21-year-old Swieqi resident.

(Photo: Malta Police Force)
The elderly man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was certified he was suffering from grievous injuries.

Police are investigating the accident.

