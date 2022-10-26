Żejtun car accident victim identified as Anthony Bongailas

The 69-year-old man that died in hospital after being hit by a van in Żejtun on Tuesday morning was identified as Beland band member, Anthony Bongailas.

Żejtun Beland band club paid tribute to Bongailas on Wednesday afternoon.

The police said preliminary investigations showed an Isuzu Elf was being driven by a 62-year-old man also residing in Żejtun.

The accident happened at around 9am in Triq Xrobb l-Għaġin, limits of Żejtun on Tuesday.

A medical team was called to the site of the accident and took Bongailas to the hospital but he died a few hours later.

Duty magistrate Josette Demicoli has launched an inquiry. Police investigations are ongoing.