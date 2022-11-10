[WATCH] Courts get AI technology in bid for more efficient justice system

Justice Minister Jonathan Attard has announced the introduction of artificial intelligence technology in a bid to increase efficiency in the courts.

The technology will be used for several aspects of the judicial process, with the aim of increasing their efficiency and “ensure things continue to improve.”

The project was announced as part of a capital project to increase capacity and efficiency of the courts’ infrastructure. Other measures announced include the construction of new courtrooms and the overhaul of the court’s public WiFi system.

The minister emphasised the importance of justice being done “as soon and efficiently as possible.”

He also made reference to “data-driven decisions” as a policy aim. “Politicians need data which can help lead us to identify the challenges and the sectors which need attention or intervention.”

The minister did not specify what type of data he was referring to, saying he was unable to “giving an example off the top of his head.”

“There are several sectors where more intelligence on the type of cases and outcomes allow us to intervene to ensure that the justice system improves,” Attard said.