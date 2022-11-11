menu

School van crashes in Msida, two girls hospitalised

School van with 12 students crashes into building

kurt_sansone
11 November 2022, 3:50pm
by Kurt Sansone
The white school van smashed into a building after it purportedly swerved to avoid a car that exited the side road
Two girls had to be hospitalised after a school van carrying 12 young students crashed into the side of a building in Msida.

The accident happened at around 1:30pm in Triq L-Isqof F.S. Caruana. The white van, a Ford Transit, was being driven by 46-year-old man from Birkirkara.

Police said that two girls had to be hospitalised after the accident but no information was available yet on their condition.

It is understood that the van, which was driving downhill swerved to avoid a car that came out of a side road.

Two ambulances and several police cars were on site to manage the situation.

