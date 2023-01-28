menu

Updated | Bail denied for man charged with aggravated possession of cocaine and heroin

€30,000 in cash, 100g of suspected cocaine, 60g of heroin, and 500ml of methadone were discovered at the accused's Pieta's residence

28 January 2023, 11:11am
by Luke Vella
Cocaine, heroin, methadone, and cash were discovered at the accused's Pieta' residence (Photo: Police)
Updated at 12:30pm after bail was denied

Jason Zammit, 47, from Pieta' was denied bail on Saturday after he was charged with aggravated possession of cocaine and heroin.

Around 100 grams of suspected cocaine, 60 grams of suspected heroin, and 500ml of methadone were discovered at Zammit's Pieta's residence.

Police said that the accused was allegedly preparing drugs, since apparatus used for drug processing, and around €30,000 in cash were found.

Magistrate Noel Bartolo denied bail at this stage, due to the fact that a witness is still to testify.

The prosecution was led by Inspector Jonathan Pace and lawyer Matthew Xuereb appeared for Zammit.

