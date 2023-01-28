Updated | Bail denied for man charged with aggravated possession of cocaine and heroin

Updated at 12:30pm after bail was denied

Jason Zammit, 47, from Pieta' was denied bail on Saturday after he was charged with aggravated possession of cocaine and heroin.

Around 100 grams of suspected cocaine, 60 grams of suspected heroin, and 500ml of methadone were discovered at Zammit's Pieta's residence.

Police said that the accused was allegedly preparing drugs, since apparatus used for drug processing, and around €30,000 in cash were found.

Magistrate Noel Bartolo denied bail at this stage, due to the fact that a witness is still to testify.

The prosecution was led by Inspector Jonathan Pace and lawyer Matthew Xuereb appeared for Zammit.