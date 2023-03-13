Sandro Gatt appointed new deputy police commissioner

Sandro Gatt has been appointed new deputy commissioner, the police have announced.

He will be tasked with specialised investigations and technical support.

Gatt takes over from Alexandra Mamo, who tendered her resignation as deputy police commissioner last November.

Sources who spoke to this newspaper that Mamo had become frustrated with criticism levelled against her in the media.

She was the first woman to occupy the post, having served as assistant commissioner, leading the Financial Crimes Investigation Department having taken over from Ian Abdilla in 2020.

Under her purview, the FCID has investigated several high-profile money laundering and financial crime cases that have also resulted in prosecutions.

An internal call for the post had been issued by the home affairs ministry on 11 November.