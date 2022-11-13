Alexandra Mamo resigns from deputy police commissioner post

Alexandra Mamo has tendered her resignation as deputy police commissioner.

Police sources have told MaltaToday Mamo has been on long leave for at least three months.

They said she was quickly becoming more frustrated with criticism levelled against her in the media.

Just last week, NGO Repubblika criticised AG Victoria Buttigieg, deputy police commissioner Alexandra Mamo and Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà for “performing summersaults” not to obey the order given to them by Magistrate Ian Farrugia in the Pilatus Bank

Repubblika said it will not allow the same “obscenity” that happened in the HSBC heist plea bargain deal to happen also in the Pilatus Bank case.

Mamo was appointed deputy commissioner in July 2021, and was responsible for investigations and technical support.

She was the first woman to occupy the post, having served as assistant commissioner, leading the Financial Crimes Investigation Department having taken over from Ian Abdilla in 2020.

Under her purview, the FCID has investigated several high-profile money laundering and financial crime cases that have also resulted in prosecutions.

Her resignation comes on the back of other resignations within the police force, with inspector Anthony Scerri, who was tasked with working several high-profile corruption cases in Malta resigning in June.

Reports show the Home Affairs ministry has issued an internal call for the post of deputy commissioner on 11 November.

The terms include a one-year probation period and a Scale 3 government salary which as of 2022 stood at €40,967 yearly. Public officials which are currently at the grade of assistant police commissioner can apply for the post.

Applications close on Friday 25 November.

Questions have been sent to the police spokesperson.