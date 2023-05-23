British software developer sentenced for assaulting police and damaging motorcycle in Malta

A man who assaulted police officers and damaged a motorcycle while drunk last Friday will not be allowed to leave Malta before paying a €5,000 fine and €1,711 for repairing the damage he caused.

British software developer Hugh David Templeton 39, who is in Malta on holiday, pleaded guilty to charges relating to being drunk and belligerent at a Buskett party during the night between the 19th and 20th of May.

He also admitted to charges of breaching the peace, assaulting three police officers and causing €1,711 worth of damage to a woman’s motorcycle.

The violent behaviour continued later that night at Mater Dei Hospital, where he threatened three other police officers and violently resisted them.

Arraigned before Magistrate Astrid May Grima on Tuesday, Templeton confirmed his admission of guilt a second time, after being given time to confer with his lawyer.

Prosecuting officer Inspector Roderick Agius did not insist on a custodial sentence, recommending a fine and suspended term of imprisonment.

Lawyer Martin Farrugia, who was appointed to assist the defendant as legal aid counsel, agreed. The lawyer told the court that the defendant was sorry for his actions, which he described as out of character and “an unfortunate incident precipitated by intoxication”.

There was no bad intent or character on the part of the defendant, insisted the lawyer, arguing that the man should be handed a fine “at the lower end of the spectrum”.

The magistrate retired to chambers to view the documents submitted after hearing the parties’ submissions on punishment.

Upon returning around fifteen minutes later and declaring Templeton guilty on his own admission, the court sentenced him to imprisonment for one year, suspended for three years, also imposing a fine of €5,000.

He was also ordered to pay to the woman for the damages he had caused.

“He cannot leave the island before he pays everything,” said the magistrate in reply to the defence lawyer’s request for the man’s passport.