Attempted murder charges expected for two men in knife attack linked to drug deal dispute

Two Libyan nationals are expected to be charged with attempted murder later today in connection with Tuesday's knife attack on two Sicilian men, in what sources say appears to have been a drug deal gone wrong.

The incident, which took place on Tuesday at 6:30pm inside an apartment in Triq is-Sikka, Marsaskala, reportedly left the two Sicilians, aged 52 and 37, grievously wounded and requiring surgery.

The aggressors, who are understood to be Libyan nationals, allegedly used a knife and broken glass to assault the other two men.

They then fled the scene, but were apprehended by the police the next day, one while being treated for minor fractures in Mosta and the other in San Gwann.

Sources with knowledge of the case informed MaltaToday that the argument had broken out between the four men while they were negotiating the sale of half a kilogramme of cocaine.