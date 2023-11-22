Motorcycle driver in critical condition after Luqa collision

A motorcycle driver is in critical condition after he was involved in a collision in Triq Ħal Far, Luqa.

The accident happened at around 2:00pm on Wednesday.

Preliminary studies show that the motorcycle driver, a 31-year-old Birżebbuġa resident, was involved in a collision with an Isuzu TFR driven by a 58-year-old man from Siġġiewi and a Mitsubishi RVR driven by a 31-year-old Żabbar resident.

The motorcycle driver was aided by a medical team and was taken to hospital by ambulance. There he was later certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Duty magistrate Rachel Montebello has opened an inquiry, as police investigations are still ongoing.