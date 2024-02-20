Elderly man stabbed mid-argument in Paola

A man was hospitalised in the early afternoon after being stabbed with a sharp instrument, police confirmed on Tuesday.

Police told MaltaToday that two men were caught in an argument in Triq il-Lampuka, Paola, when one of them pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the other.

The victim, a 69-year-old from Żejtun, was assisted on site by a medical team and then transferred to Mater Dei Hospital.

Police were informed that the injuries are not life-threatening but are yet to be confirmed whether they are grievous or slight.

Police have not yet released details on the other man, who is currently in custody and being interrogated.