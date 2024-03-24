Motorcycle driver grievously injured after Santa Luċija collission
Police investigations show that the victim collided with a Honda Fit driven by a 43-year-old Kalkara resident
A 51-year-old motorcycle driver sustained grievous injuries after a collision with a car on Sunday morning.
The accident occurred at around 8:00am in Triq Ħal Luqa, Santa Luċija.
Police investigations show that the victim collided with a Honda Fit driven by a 43-year-old Kalkara resident.
The victim was aided by a medical team before being taken to hospital. He was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.
Police investigations are still ongoing.