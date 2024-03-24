menu

Motorcycle driver grievously injured after Santa Luċija collission

matthew_farrugia
24 March 2024, 12:52pm
by Matthew Farrugia

A 51-year-old motorcycle driver sustained grievous injuries after a collision with a car on Sunday morning. 

The accident occurred at around 8:00am in Triq Ħal Luqa, Santa Luċija. 

Police investigations show that the victim collided with a Honda Fit driven by a 43-year-old Kalkara resident.

The victim was aided by a medical team before being taken to hospital. He was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries. 

Police investigations are still ongoing.

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
