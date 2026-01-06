Elderly man hit by car in Għajnsielem

An 84-year-old Mosta resident was grievously injured after he was hit by a car in Għajnsielem.

The accident happened at around 2:30pm in Triq l-Imġarr.

Police said that the victim was hit by a Kia Picanto driven by an 80-year-old German man.

The victim was aided by a medical team before he was taken to Gozo General Hospital by ambulance. He was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.