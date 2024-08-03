Court issues protection order against Marsaskala man charged with repeatedly stalking and harassing his ex

A 57 year-old Syrian man was remanded in custody on Saturday, pleading not guilty to charges of harassing his former partner and breaching two restraining orders.

Hasan Hasan, from Marsaskala was arraigned in court by Police Inspectors Christian Cauchi and Colin Sheldon, who told magistrate Anne Marie Thake how the man had repeatedly attempted to contact the woman, with whom he has a teenage daughter, on WhatsApp and had also tailed her in his car in Zejtun and Zabbar. On one occasion the man had followed his ex to a hairdresser’s appointment and waited for her outside, only leaving after she called the police.

Hasan, who had already been issued two restraining orders this year, pleaded not guilty to related charges, in addition to harassment and recidivism.

The court also issued a protection order in favour of the woman, upholding a prosecution request to that effect. Bail was not requested.

Lawyers Alessandro Farrugia, Jason Azzopardi and Kris Busietta are assisting the defendant.