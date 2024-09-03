Man granted bail after admitting to assaulting another man with a crate

A man who attacked a fellow shopper with a drinks crate has been released on bail pending sentencing after he admitted to assault and causing grievous injury charges.

Anwar Aboshhiwa, a 30-year-old Libyan man living in Msida, was arraigned under arrest before Magistrate Gabriella Vella on Tuesday, accused of assault and inflicting grievous bodily harm.

The prosecution said that the police had found the victim sprawled on the floor, covered in blood as a result of the attack, which appears to have been preceded by an argument. The victim suffered facial injuries and was taken to hospital for observation.

A guilty plea was entered on the defendant’s behalf by his lawyer, Nicholas Mifsud.

Mifsud declared to the court that all damages, including civil damages, would be settled by his client today.

The court informed the parties that it would not be sentencing the defendant immediately, and so the defence requested bail until the sentence was handed down.

Aboshhiwa had already been on police bail, said his lawyer, who did not object to the prosecution’s request for a protection order in favour of the victim.

Aboshhiwa was released from arrest and ordered to sign a bail book three times a week. His compliance with his bail conditions was secured by a personal guarantee of €10,000.

A protection order was issued in favour of the victim.

Police inspector Michael Vella prosecuted, with the assistance of prosecutors Valentina Cassar and Mariah Mifsud from the Office of the Attorney General.

Lawyer Charles Mercieca appeared for the victim.