Steward Healthcare CEO Armin Ernst misses court hearing over hospitals concession charges

Steward Healthcare’s Malta CEO Armin Ernst did not appear in court on Monday, where he was due to face charges in connection with the hospitals concession deal.

One of Ernst’s lawyers, Jose Herrera, told magistrate Rachel Montebello that his client, who lives abroad, was not in attendance, both because he had received a summons only very recently, but also because his wife was seriously ill.

Herrera formally declared his client as being notified, telling the court that Ernst "has every intention to come here and contest the charges, and submit to the judgement of this court."

"The only reason that he is absent today is because his wife is seriously ill,” said the lawyer.

Ernst will be facing similar charges to other defendants in cases relating to the hospitals concession that was subsequently struck down by a court on the grounds of fraud.

The lawyer asked the court to adjourn the arraignment for a “few weeks,” in order for his client to be able to attend court voluntarily.

Herrera added that the defendant companies were still yet to be notified.

The court adjourned the sitting to November 28

Prosecutors Francesco Refalo,Rebekah Spiteri and Shelby Aquilina are representing the Office of the Attorney General.

Lawyers Jose Herrera and Matthew Xuereb are appearing for Armin Ernst.