Christ Gatt, 24, identified as victim of Kirkop tunnels fatal accident

Updated at 8:30am with victim's identity and more details on accident

24-year-old Christ Gatt from Mtarfa has been identified as the victim of a fatal car crash at the Kirkop tunnels on Monday night.

Police said the accident happened at around 9pm in Triq l-Ewwel Titjira, Ħal Luqa.

Preliminary investigations showed the victim, who was driving a grey BMW, lost control of the vehicle, crashed into a central strip barrier, and ended up smashing into a concrete structure on the opposite lane.

Police, a medical team and Civil Protection Department officials were rushed to the site of the accident, but the driver was certified dead at the site of the accident.

A 24-year-old passenger, also from Mtarfa, was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital, and has been certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Duty magistrate Joe Mifsud has launched an inquiry, and has instructed experts to assist him. Police investigations are ongoing.

Earlier this year, 25-year-old Alejandro Brincat, also from Mtarfa, died after crashing into a metal signpost at Triq l-Mdina, Attard.

A 36-year-old Italian man died after colliding into a wall in Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli.

A 24-year-old Nepalese woman died after she was struck by a pick-up truck in Fgura last month.