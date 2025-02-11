menu

Christ Gatt, 24, identified as victim of Kirkop tunnels fatal accident

11 February 2025, 7:15am
by Karl Azzopardi
Christ Gatt (inset) was killed in a road accident on Monday evening
Updated at 8:30am with victim's identity and more details on accident 

24-year-old Christ Gatt from Mtarfa has been identified as the victim of a fatal car crash at the Kirkop tunnels on Monday night.

Police said the accident happened at around 9pm in Triq l-Ewwel Titjira, Ħal Luqa.

(Photo: Malta Police)
Preliminary investigations showed the victim, who was driving a grey BMW, lost control of the vehicle, crashed into a central strip barrier, and ended up smashing into a concrete structure on the opposite lane.

Police, a medical team and Civil Protection Department officials were rushed to the site of the accident, but the driver was certified dead at the site of the accident.

A 24-year-old passenger, also from Mtarfa, was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital, and has been certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Duty magistrate Joe Mifsud has launched an inquiry, and has instructed experts to assist him. Police investigations are ongoing.

Earlier this year, 25-year-old Alejandro Brincat, also from Mtarfa, died after crashing into a metal signpost at Triq l-Mdina, Attard.

A 36-year-old Italian man died after colliding into a wall in Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli. 

A 24-year-old Nepalese woman died after she was struck by a pick-up truck in Fgura last month.

