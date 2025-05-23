Man gets suspended sentence for assaulting ex-partner

A man from Msida has been given a suspended sentence after admitting to assaulting his former partner and damaging her property.

The court decided not to revoke his bail on Friday.

Hagen Azzopardi, 32, was charged with assaulting the woman, instilling fear of violence, breaching existing bail conditions, and damaging her iPhone.

He pleaded guilty to all charges during proceedings before Magistrate Rachel Montebello. The case stemmed from a short-lived relationship, which the victim ended shortly before reporting the assault to police.

Prosecuting inspector Antonello Magri informed the court that a risk assessment had classified the situation as posing a "very high risk" to the victim’s safety. In light of Azzopardi’s guilty plea, the court sentenced him to 20 months’ imprisonment, suspended for three years.

Although two sets of bail conditions had been breached, the court opted not to revoke bail but did order that €1,000 from the accused’s bail bonds be forfeited to the state.

The prosecution was led by Inspector Magri. Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri represented Azzopardi, while lawyer Ramona Attard appeared on behalf of the victim.