Rabat murders: Carmelo Ciantar called victim’s daughter to tell her he killed her father

Carmelo Ciantar was remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to the double murder of Dennis Mifsud and Anthony Agius.

Ciantar, known as ‘Id-Durga’, appeared in Court on Thursday and was charged with the double murder of Dennis Mifsud and Anthony Agius. He was also charged with arson as well as the irregular possession of a firearm.

The 72-year-old, who lives in Bahrija, wore a face covering throughout the sitting inasmuch as he currently has COVID-19. Visibly emotional, he pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Inspector Kurt Colombo Zahra informed the Court that the two victims were found lifeless in a field. Dennis Mifsud was found with a gunshot wound to the head, whereas Anthony Agius was found with various wounds in his torso and neck. Agius was found covered, with his dog by his side.

It also emerged that Ciantar called Agius’ daughter to tell her that he had killed her father.

Officers began searching for Ciantar and called him on more than one occasion. Ciantar told police that “I am not going to prison, you will not find me alive”.

When called again, he told police that he would be found dead before telling them he was at PAMA as he had just eaten at KFC. He was arrested and his car, as well as a shotgun, were found.

The court was also informed that Ciantar allegedly confessed to the murder.

The validity of the arrest was not contested.

Bail was not requested, with defence lawyer Francesca Zarb requesting that Ciantar be kept at the forensic unit.

The court recommended that the request would be considered.

A protection order in favour of the victims’ families was issued.

Attorney General lawyer Anthony Vella prosecuted with the assistance of Inspectors Kurt Colombo Zahra, Wayne Camilleri and Cheyenne Mangion.

Defence lawyer Francesca Zarb assisted Carmelo Ciantar.

Lawyers Nicholas Mifsud and Mario Mifsud appeared parte civile.