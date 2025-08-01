Man arrested in connection with Sliema cat killings

A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a series of cat killings reported in recent weeks across several localities, with investigations particularly focused on the Sliema area.

The arrest took place at around 3am on Triq Manuel Dimech in Sliema following several days of surveillance by police. The suspect had been identified based on descriptions gathered during the investigation and from security camera footage.

Upon stopping the man, who is a Japanese national, police conducted a search and found a pair of latex gloves—similar to those allegedly used in the cat killings—as well as several packets of cat food. These items are believed to be key pieces of evidence in the case.

A subsequent search of the suspect’s residence led to the seizure of clothing matching that worn by the individual seen in various CCTV recordings from the area.

The man is currently being held at the police lock-up in Floriana as investigations continue in the coming hours.

The case has sparked widespread public outrage and concern, particularly among animal welfare groups, with social media campaigns calling for justice and stronger action against animal cruelty.

Police said further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.