Man denies assaulting and threatening former partner

A 50-year-old crane driver from Tarxien has denied charges of assault, harassment, and threats following an alleged domestic incident earlier this week.

The man was arraigned under arrest on Thursday accused of attacking his former partner in Ħamrun in the early hours of 24 August.

The court heard that the incident took place at around 2:50am, when the woman sustained slight injuries that were later certified by a doctor. The accused was also charged with insulting, harassing, and threatening her.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The prosecution requested a protection order in favour of the alleged victim, as well as a treatment order should the charges be proven.

During the bail hearing, the defence argued that there was no risk of witness tampering since the two no longer live together, and that measures could be put in place to ensure no contact. Prosecutors did not object to bail at this stage, provided a restriction order was issued.

The court noted that no children are involved between the parties, although both have children of their own. It was also highlighted that the accused’s last conviction dates back to 2017.

Bail was granted under strict conditions, including signing a bail book, observing a 9pm–5am curfew, providing a personal guarantee of €4,000 and a deposit of €1,000.

Inspector Colin Sheldon prosecuted on behalf of the police. Defence lawyer Andre Portelli represented the accused.

Magistrate Lara Lanfranco presided over the case.