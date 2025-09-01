Man granted bail after allegedly injuring ex-partner

A man was granted bail after pleading not guilty to slightly injuring his ex-partner.

The man, 35, appeared in court on Monday and was also charged with threatening the victim and causing her to fear that violence would be used against her.

He was further charged with damaging the victim’s phone, as well as breaching bail and a probation order.

The alleged victim filed a report with the domestic violence unit on 23 August. It transpired that the defendant and victim had been together for five years, eventually going their separate ways last year and remaining in touch throughout this period.

At one point, the man found out that the woman’s grandfather had passed away and wished to give her flowers. After doing so, he began sending her messages to meet up. He also called her on various occasions, with the woman’s phone however being on silent mode.

The man then allegedly went to her house and began insulting her. When she asked him to leave, he slightly injured her and pushed her. He was then arrested when signing the bail book in relation to a different case.

Bail was requested, with defence lawyer Nicholas Mifsud noting that the victim’s rights could be safeguarded by way of a protection order. He also added that a denial of bail would lead to the defendant losing his job, and thus his source of income through which he pays maintenance to the mother of his children, who is a different woman.

Bail was granted, with the man ordered to sign the bail book three times a week. A protection order in favour of the alleged victim was also issued.

Police inspector Christian Cauchi prosecuted.

Lawyer Nicholas Mifsud appeared for the accused.