Manuel and Doris Buhagiar identified as victims of Sicily traffic fatality

Updated at 8:30pm with victims’ identity

Two elderly Maltese, Manuel and Doris Buhagiar, died in a traffic accident on the Catania-Ragusa highway.

The two were identified as the victims of the accident on Wednesday evening.

According to reports by Radio Una Voce Vicina, the two died on the spot after a Toyota Ractis car was involved in a head-on collision with a waste truck. They were driving a car with Maltese number plates.

A medical team was sent to the site of the accident, but the two were certified dead at the site of the accident.

The bodies of the two elderly people are being held at the Lentini hospital morgue, with an ongoing magisterial inquiry being held.

According to the Italian website, Carabinieri officers have carried out a detailed reconstruction of the accident involving the two vehicles. Both vehicles have been seized by order of the magistrate on duty at the Syracuse Public Prosecutor's Office.

TVM News reported the Foreign Affairs Ministry through its consular services and the Maltese Embassy in Rome, is in contact with the victims’ family, and is supporting them through the ordeal.