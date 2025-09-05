Alleged spousal tracking case collapses as victim withdraws complaint

Proceedings against a man who allegedly placed a tracker on the vehicle of his estranged wife were discontinued after the latter told a court that she did not wish to persist with her report.



The man, a 40-year-old who cannot be named by court order, was arrested and charged with harassing his wife, insulting her and causing her to fear that violence would be used against her. He was also charged with the improper use of electronic communications.



Inspector Christian Cauchi informed the Court that the estranged wife had filed a report with the domestic violence unit earlier this week. She told police that she had found out that her husband was tracking her after he himself had found out that she was having an affair with an individual close to both to them.



He also allegedly sent her insulting messages on WhatsApp.



The validity of the arrest was not contested and the man pleaded not guilty.



The alleged victim’s lawyer, Francesca Zarb, informed the court of her client’s desire to terminate proceedings, with this request then being confirmed by the victim herself under oath.



The alleged victim’s request was upheld and proceedings were discontinued.



Inspector Christian Cauchi prosecuted.



Lawyers Franco Debono and Adreana Zammit assisted the accused.



Lawyer Francesca Zarb appeared parte civile.