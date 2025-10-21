menu

Man charged with €110 theft from Spar Supermarket

Man pleads guilty to to stealing items amounting to €110, including two bottles of alcohol and minced meat from Ta’ Xbiex supermarket

maya_galea Ħaley_xuereb
21 October 2025, 2:38pm
by Maya Galea / Ħaley Xuereb
1 min read
File photo
Italian national Roberto Conti, 45, who has no fixed address in Malta, pleaded guilty to committing simple theft from the Spar Supermarket establishment in Ta Xbiex on three separate days.

In court, the man laughed as he pleaded guilty to stealing items amounting to €110, including two bottles of alcohol and minced meat.

Duty magistrate Abigail asked him if he is aware of what he is pleading guilty to and he smiled again in response.

The man also reportedly struggles with alcohol addiction and has no job.

Inspector Elton Buckingham suggested the man be jailed and requested the court to issue a treatment order to aid his addiction. The prosecuting inspector said the man did wrong but he also needs to be helped.

Video footage and photos capturing the theft were presented to the court.

No bail request was made

The case was adjourned for judgement on 5 November at 9:30am.

Inspector Elton Buckingham prosecuted. Legal aid lawyer Nadya Fiott assisted the man. Magistrate Abigail Critien presided.

