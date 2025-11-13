menu

Motorcyclist grievously injured in Fgura crash

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a collision with a car in Fgura on Thursday morning

nicole_meilak
13 November 2025, 5:25pm
by Nicole Meilak
The motorcycle lying on the street in Triq Hompesch after the accident (Photo: Malta Police Force)
The motorcycle lying on the street in Triq Hompesch after the accident (Photo: Malta Police Force)

A 43-year-old man from Marsaskala was grievously injured in a traffic collision in Fgura on Thursday morning.

Police said the accident occurred at around 8.30am in Triq Hompesch, when the man’s Honda motorbike was involved in a collision with a Toyota Corolla driven by a 45-year-old Fgura resident.

An ambulance was called to the scene and took the motorcyclist to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified to be suffering from grievous injuries.

District police are continuing their investigations into the crash.

 

Nicole Meilak is the deputy online editor at MaltaToday. She won the Most Promising Journa...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.