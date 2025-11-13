Motorcyclist grievously injured in Fgura crash

A 43-year-old man from Marsaskala was grievously injured in a traffic collision in Fgura on Thursday morning.

Police said the accident occurred at around 8.30am in Triq Hompesch, when the man’s Honda motorbike was involved in a collision with a Toyota Corolla driven by a 45-year-old Fgura resident.

An ambulance was called to the scene and took the motorcyclist to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified to be suffering from grievous injuries.

District police are continuing their investigations into the crash.