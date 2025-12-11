Pair arrested after fight outside court

A 27-year-old unemployed man from Santa Luċija was arraigned on Thursday after a physical altercation with another man outside the court building.

Massimo Fasanelli was charged with threatening the other man and breaching five separate sets of bail conditions.

The court heard that Fasanelli and another individual became involved in a verbal argument that quickly escalated into a fight outside the courthouse. Officers from the Major Crimes Unit intervened to separate the two.

Both men sustained facial injuries and were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

The pair had moments earlier walked out of separate court hearings, where each is facing unrelated criminal charges.

Despite the altercation, the other man told the court he had forgiven Fasanelli. He is also expected to be charged in relation to the incident.

Fasanelli pleaded guilty to the charges.

Prosecutors did not request that he be held in custody due to his early admission and the victim’s forgiveness. However, they asked for the partial confiscation of his previous bail deposits.

The prosecution and the parte civile raised no objection to the granting of bail, as long as a protection order is issued.

Defence lawyer Silvan Pulis argued that Fasanelli already has several conditions imposed on him and that an additional deposit would suffice.

Inspector Elisia Scicluna prosecuted.

Attorney General lawyer Krista Spiteri Lucas appeared for the AG. Fasanelli was assisted by lawyers Herman Mula and Silvan Pulis, while lawyer Franco Debono appeared for the parte civile.