Woman suffers grievous injuries in Mosta traffic accident

A 70-year-old woman from Mosta was taken to Mater Dei Hospital after being involved in a traffic accident in Vjal l-Indipendenza, Mosta, at around 9:15am.

Police said that preliminary investigations indicate that the woman was hit by a Toyota Ractis being driven by a 73-year-old man, also from Mosta.

A medical team assisted the woman at the scene before she was taken to hospital by ambulance. She was later certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations into the incident are ongoing.