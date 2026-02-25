Żurrieq's agricultural Nigret area sees application for block of flats

The first development application of what is thought to be a massive developed area in a quiet Żurrieq area has been published.

In Żurrieq’s Nigret area, F. Agius Developers Limited applied for a permit to excavate the agricultural land and construct, “eight garages at semi-basement, a maisonette and two apartments at ground floor, three apartments at each floor on 1st, 2nd and 3rd floor and a penthouse at receded level,” as well as a pool.

The area in question is part of a 18,300sq.m area set to be turned into five blocks of flats in a project backed by some of Malta’s largest business interests.

In a post on Facebook, a Żurrieq residents’ group said that the application comes in the midst of ongoing judicial procedures surrounding the area.