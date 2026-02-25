Żurrieq's agricultural Nigret area sees application for block of flats
The area in question is part of a 18,300sq.m area set to be turned into five blocks of flats in a project backed by some of Malta’s largest business interests
The first development application of what is thought to be a massive developed area in a quiet Żurrieq area has been published.
In Żurrieq’s Nigret area, F. Agius Developers Limited applied for a permit to excavate the agricultural land and construct, “eight garages at semi-basement, a maisonette and two apartments at ground floor, three apartments at each floor on 1st, 2nd and 3rd floor and a penthouse at receded level,” as well as a pool.
The area in question is part of a 18,300sq.m area set to be turned into five blocks of flats in a project backed by some of Malta’s largest business interests.
In a post on Facebook, a Żurrieq residents’ group said that the application comes in the midst of ongoing judicial procedures surrounding the area.
Last June, Il-Kollettiv and Residenti taż-Żurrieq filed judicial proceedings against the Minister for Planning and the Attorney General following the endorsement of the decision to rezone 11,500sq.m of agricultural land in Nigret, Zurrieq, for private development.
The group said that it will be informing the public on how to object to the development.
“We’ve already rolled up our sleeves, but from now on, we need to be more united than ever,” the group appealed.