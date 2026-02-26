Authorities consulting Interpol to find Jeremy Harbinson

Authorities have resorted to Interpol to help find Jeremy Harbinson, who is wanted in Malta to testify about his involvement in the Vitals investigation.

Inspector Robinson Mifsud, who serves in the Malta Police Force’s Foreign Relations unit, said an Interpol blue diffusion was issued on 17 December 2025 at the prosecution’s request.

A blue diffusion is an international alert circulated by Interpol to 196 member countries to help trace and locate a person of interest in a criminal investigation.

The witness explained that correspondence was sent to UK authorities on 7 February asking for information on Harbinson’s residence, based on an address previously provided by Inspector Rodney Wayne Borg. On 9 February, the Interpol blue diffusion was amended to include that address, while a further request for correspondence was made by the prosecution on 25 February.

The defence referred to a document shown to the witness stating that the purpose of the message was “to be treated as a request to trace and locate a person of interest in a criminal investigation”. Defence lawyers argued that this confirmed Harbinson’s classification as a person of interest by Interpol.

The inspector told the court that Harbinson was the most difficult individual he had ever been tasked with locating and confirmed that, to date, no country had provided information on his whereabouts.

The witness added that certain information could not be presented in court because UK authorities had not authorised its disclosure yet. Defence lawyers argued that, given the proceedings are taking place in Malta, the court still has the power to order that the information be produced.

The defence also said it would be requesting that the Attorney General testify at the next sitting to explain how the prosecution intends to ensure that Harbinson presents his report.

In addition, the defence announced that in the coming days it will file a request concerning the reluctance of an expert to participate in or attend the proceedings, and will ask the court to revoke the expert’s confirmation in the case.

The next sitting is scheduled for 23 March.