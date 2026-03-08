menu

Police searching for man after attempted murder

MaltaToday understands that Di Prima attacked his two young children in the White Rocks area

by Matthew Farrugia
Police are searching for 49-year-old Salvatore Di Prima following an alleged attempted murder.

In a statement, police said that at around 10:00pm on Saturday, it received reports of an attempted murder in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq.

MaltaToday understands that Di Prima attacked his two young children in the White Rocks area, but luckily, his daughter managed to escape and call for help.

His son was later found to have suffered grievous injuries and was taken to Mater Dei Hospital.

The search to find Di Prima was on, as the public is now being urged to contact the police with any information about the Italian man’s whereabouts.

Anyone with information can speak to the police anonymously by calling 21224001, 119, or by visiting the nearest police station.

