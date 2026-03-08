Authorities evacuate 26 Maltese nationals from Qatar to Berlin

This follows the evacuation of 187 people from the United Arab Emirates on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the war in Iran has entered its eighth day with no signs of de-escalation.

One week after the death of Iran's supreme leader, Israel has vowed to kill any successors.

During the night, an Iranian drone struck a government building in Kuwait which caught on fire.

Tehran woke up to dark skies following a strike on oil depots in the country, as authorities said that four people were killed during the strikes.

In Bahrain three people were injured by missile debris, while drone strikes damaged a water desalination plant.

The conflict has also strained the already-battered relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom, after US President Donald Trump lashed out at British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for joining the war “after we’ve already won.”