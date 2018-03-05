Teenage girl seriously injured in two storey fall
The19-year-old Slovakian girl fell around two storeys in an apartment shaft in St. Julians
A 19-year-old Slovakian girl was seriously injured after falling two storeys early this morning.
Police were called to Triq Sant’Andrija, St. Julians at around 4.45am this morning after the girl fell around two-storeys in an apartment shaft.
The girl was taken to hospital and is suffering from grevious injeries.
A police investigation is ongoing.
More in Court & Police
Court & Police
Court & Police
Court & Police