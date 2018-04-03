menu

Woman denies heroin, cocaine and cannabis trafficking

Unemployed woman allegedly trafficked drugs in number of locations

matthew_agius
3 April 2018, 12:16pm
by Matthew Agius
File photo
A woman was today remanded in custody after being arraigned on drug trafficking charges.

Sabrina Grech, 27 from Sliema was charged with trafficking and possession of cocaine, heroin and cannabis on 1 April and the months leading up to that date, in a number of locations.

Inspectors Jonathan Ransley and Mark Mercieca arraigned the woman before magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech this morning.

Grech was nervous and in tears as she stood in the dock. She told the court that she is unemployed.

She pleaded not guilty. Bail was not requested.

Lawyer Noel Bartolo appeared for Grech during her arraignment.

