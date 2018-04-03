Updated | Man charged after 1.2kg of cocaine found in hotel room

A French holidaymaker may be staying in Malta for longer than he expected after police found 1.2 kg of cocaine in his hotel room.

Abiaka Gerson, 33, from Saint Laurent Du Maroni in France was arrested yesterday after police, working on confidential information, had searched his hotel room and discovered the large drug stash.

Gerson was arraigned before magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech this morning, accused of possession of the drug in circumstances which denoted that it was not solely for his personal use. Inspectors Kevin Pulis and Malcolm Bondin told the court that 1.2kg of cocaine had been found in the man’s room.

The softly-spoken accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Bail was not granted. Lawyer Noel Bartolo was legal aid to Gerson.