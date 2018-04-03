menu

Updated | Man charged after 1.2kg of cocaine found in hotel room

Police arrested man after catching him in possession of cocaine capsules

matthew_agius
3 April 2018, 12:40pm
by Matthew Agius
Cocaine capsules (File photo)
Cocaine capsules (File photo)

A French holidaymaker may be staying in Malta for longer than he expected after police found 1.2 kg of cocaine in his hotel room.

Abiaka Gerson, 33, from Saint Laurent Du Maroni in France was arrested yesterday after police, working on confidential information, had searched his hotel room and discovered the large drug stash.

Gerson was arraigned before magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech this morning, accused of possession of the drug in circumstances which denoted that it was not solely for his personal use. Inspectors Kevin Pulis and Malcolm Bondin told the court that 1.2kg of cocaine had been found in the man’s room.

The softly-spoken accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Bail was not granted. Lawyer Noel Bartolo was legal aid to Gerson.

Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
More in Court & Police
Man arrested with weapons in car claims he was threatened
Court & Police

Man arrested with weapons in car claims he was threatened
Matthew Agius
Jailed for using friend's passport on trip to renew immigration documents
Court & Police

Jailed for using friend's passport on trip to renew immigration documents
Matthew Agius
Updated | Man charged after 1.2kg of cocaine found in hotel room
Court & Police

Updated | Man charged after 1.2kg of cocaine found in hotel room
Matthew Agius
Woman denies heroin, cocaine and cannabis trafficking
Court & Police

Woman denies heroin, cocaine and cannabis trafficking
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe